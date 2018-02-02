Rob Kardashian Flooded With Love From Fans After He Admits To ‘Missing’ His Old Self

Rob Kardashian made a rare social media appearance on Feb. 1, when he replied to a fan account that said, ‘I miss you,’ alongside a throwback photo of him.

It’s good to hear from Rob Kardashian! The sock entrepreneur, 30, pulled at his fans’ heartstrings on February 1 when he shockingly returned to social media. Rob responded to a tweet from a fan who shared a gif of him holding his nephew Mason [now 8-years-old], when he was just a baby. “I miss u so much Rob,” the account tweeted, to which he replied, “Me too,” along with a blue heart emoji. After his rare Twitter exchange, fans instantly rallied around Rob, sending him supportive messages.

“Your comeback will be strong & better than ever!!” one Twitter user wrote, along with a throwback gif of a shirtless Rob. “Everyday is a chance to do better,” another fan wrote. Countless inspiring messages continued to pour in, with one fan writing, “You need to love your self no matter what size you are. Remember you are perfect in God’s eyes”.

The youngest of the Kardashian siblings has stepped away from the spotlight for some time now, having dealt with body image issues, as well as his split from ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, 29. The exes share one child together, a daughter, Dream, 1. Despite distancing himself from the public, Rob shares photos and videos of his daughter on social media. The last time he made a social media appearance was in mid-January, to let fans know he was bonding with daughter, Dream.

Rob was most recently in the news for his response to Chyna’s assault claims. On January 1, he denied the abuse claims his ex brought against him, which she said occurred back in April 2017.

As you may know, Rob went on a social media rant on July 5, 2017, where he posted naked photos of Chyna to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos have since been removed. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people, as well as claiming she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures, which he said he paid for.

After her nude photos went viral, Chyna scored a victory in an LA court, July 10, 2017, when she was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob. It’s been reported that Rob has been receiving counseling since the incident.

