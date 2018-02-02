Liam Payne & Rita Ora Share Steamy Kiss During ‘For You’ Performance On ‘Tonight Show’

The romance in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ is clearly contagious! Rita Ora and Liam Payne had one hell of a steamy moment when performing their duet from the movie.

How about that chemistry between Rita Ora, 26, and Liam Payne, 24, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Feb. 1? Watch the pair perform their super sexy bop “For You” — ending it with a real live kiss — ahead of the release of Fifty Shades Freed above!

Rita sported a cool graphic printed jacket and coordinating skirt, while Liam was dapper in white pants and a black top. They even shared a microphone towards the end, and the electrifying moment comes at 4:08!

Though it was definitely just for show, fans are still flipping out over the PDA moment. “The ending… I was like no no they can’t kiss …. wait …. WHAT … oh … okay,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Doth mine eyes deceive me or did liam and Rita just kiss?” another tweeted. They did indeed, and we’re living for it!

Naturally, we’re hoping that Rita and Liam will release a video for the song soon. Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters Feb. 9, so there’s not a ton of time left, but we have faith! See more pics of Fifty Shades Freed here.

