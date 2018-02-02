Iggy Azalea’s Voice Inspires Monster Products’ Creation In Its Biographical Super Bowl Ad

Iggy Azalea can inspire people to do great things. Monster Products’ first ever Super Bowl ad retells its origin story, and how a rapper like Iggy was the company’s ‘savior.’

Actually, Iggy Azalea, 27, wasn’t the beautiful voice that inspired Monster Products’ creator Noel Lee to develop a new line of high-end speakers and headphones, but her new song “Savior” (featuring Quavo) will be featured in the brand’s first Super Bowl commercial. The spot, airing during the Feb. 4 game, will depict the parable of Noel’s real life story. A young audio engineer – portrayed by YouTube and music sensation RiceGum – overhears a voice on the subway (in this case, Iggy) that inspires a new audio company “where music brings people together,” according to a press statement on the commercial.

The commercial will be jammed packed with all types of music celebrities: Joe Perry or Aerosmith; Yo Gotti, a hip hop heavyweight; Big Kenny, the “Big” in country act Big & Rich; Joey Fatone, the N*SYNC star and television personality; Poo-Bear, a songwriter and record producer; Jonathan Cheban, a Reality TV star and entrepreneur; Charlamagne tha God, iconic radio host and TV personality; and DJ Irie.

“This is the first ad we’ve ever run, so it’s a pretty epic moment for us to start out in the big leagues,” says Noel Lee, who shows up himself at the end, according to AdWeek. “I go into the laboratory and create these great new products. Then my quest is to go evangelize them to the world, but I get rejected. And then when they finally discover it, it opens up a whole new world with people dancing and smiling because of the music. I think it’s going to be a great story.”

“This Super Bowl ad is an incredible honor for me – a guy who started out 39 years ago in a garage with not much more than my passion for music and my belief that by utilizing technology and innovation I could create products and solutions for delivering better music listening experiences,” he also said. This sounds like it could be the commercial of the 2018 Super Bowl, so fans better stick around. It’s set to drop in the second national break in the 4 th quarter.

