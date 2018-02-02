Super Bowl 52: See All The Hottest Parties Going Down Before The Big Game

Whether you are a fan of the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles, one thing everybody loves is — a party! During Super Bowl weekend, the parties in Minneapolis are going to be so hot, so don’t get left out in the cold.

There’s nothing like the NFL’s biggest game to put fans in the mood to get wild. With the 2018 Super Bowl taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, things are going to get lit even when the temperatures drop below freezing. DirecTV, Bootsy Bellows, Maxim, Rolling Stone, Playboy, Thuzio and so much more will have the best parties where they will be filled with tons of sports stars, amazing Hollywood celebs and epic musical performances! HollywoodLife.com will be in the house for so many of the parties and you can be sure we will have all the amazing details, so without any further ado, check out all the fun that will be had in Minnesota before the big game!

Thuzio | Rosenhaus Party

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018; 6-10 p.m.

The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 S. 5th Street

Super agent Drew Rosenhaus is teaming up with Thuzio co-founder and former NFL player Tiki Barber for an exclusive, invite-only event on the Friday before SBLII. VIP guests will enjoy a premium open bar, specialty cocktails, game day-inspired hors d’oeuvres, and music from a local DJ at this exclusive, athlete- and celebrity-filled bash.

Last year’s party in Houston attracted star athletes such as LeSean McCoy, Brett Favre, Brandon Marshall and Carlos Dunlap as ESPN’s Marcellus Wiley did a special DJ set.

Rolling Stone Live: MINNEAPOLIS

Friday, Feb. 2; 9 p.m.

International Market Square, 275 Market Street

Rolling Stone has become synonymous with Super Bowl weekend over recent years, and the 2018 party features Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum supergroup Migos (plus additional special guests to be announced). Presented by Mercedes-Benz and produced by Talent Resources Sports, Rolling Stone is also partnering with TIDAL to livestream the event.

Mercedes-Benz will be onsite showcasing some of the brand’s newest vehicles including the highly anticipated all-new 2019 G500 alongside two of the fastest vehicles in the line-up, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster — and a few lucky guests will get a ride to the party in style.

Leather & Laces

Friday, Feb. 2

700 N. 5th Street in Minneapolis

Boston native and diehard Patriots fan Donnie Wahlberg is set to host the 15th Annual Leather & Laces party — with a little help from wife/SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy and Flo Rida. Illusionist Jim Karol USA and DJ Automatic are also set to perform. The 36,000 square-foot event space in downtown Minneapolis will include a “Bacardi Filling Station” and “The Grey Goose Lounge.”

The h.wood Group “Big Game Experience”

Friday, Feb. 2; 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

The h.wood Group’s Bootsy Bellows, IFA and ELEVATION Sports Marketing’s “6th Annual Big Game Experience” is so big that it stretches over three events. The festivities kick-off at 11 a.m. at the The Machine Shop at 300 2nd St. SE with the “Inside the Game: Insider Hall of Fame” luncheon and Q&A panel hosted by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Sam Ponder, and featuring NFL stars Adam Thielen, Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis.

Next up is the “Foxx & Friends Dinner,” as in Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, with his friends including the biggest man in the basketball, Shaquille O’Neal (a.k.a. DJ Diesel) on the decks.

The trifecta closes out with Hollywood super-club action as the “Bootsy Bellows Big Game Pop Up” presents guest rapper 21 Savage, drinks courtesy of Absolut Elyx, Perrier Jouet, and Budweiser, and late-night snacks from McDonald’s.

31st Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party with Chris Cabott

Saturday, Feb. 3; noon-4 p.m.

700 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis

Mega sports agent Leigh Steinberg hosts his traditional party the afternoon before Super Bowl, which this year is co-hosted by Steinberg Sports & Entertainment COO Chris Cabott.

Past NFL and entertainment luminaries who have attended include Kevin Costner, George Clooney, LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union, T.I., Andre 3000, Jeremy Piven, Cameron Crowe, Oliver Stone, Serena Williams, Barack Obama, Jerry Brown and NFL team owners Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys), Robert Kraft (New England Patriots) and Woody Johnson (New York Jets).

This year’s party includes the presentation of the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards, which recognize individuals in the NFL family for outstanding contributions to community issues and the welfare of their fellow man.

Fanatics

Saturday, Feb. 3; 1-5 p.m.

Lumber Exchange Event Center, Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis

Appealing to fans of every NFL team, Fanatics (purveyor of authentic official licensed sports merchandise) is hosting an afternoon event featuring a special surprise performance by Grammy-nominated artists (TBA). Past attendees include Wiz Khalifa, Odell Beckham Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Robert Kraft, Bon Jovi, Alyssa Milano and Shaquille O’Neal, many of whom are expected to make an appearance this year.

Playboy’s Big Game Party

Saturday, Feb. 3

For the first Super Bowl since founder Hugh Hefner’s death, Playboy is joining forces with Talent Resources Sports for their annual Big Game Weekend Party. This year’s festivities will be hosted by the man himself, DJ Snoopadelic, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg.

Along with beautiful Playmates and charming Bunny Servers, previous past guests have included Flo Rida, 50 Cent, Drake, Bradley Cooper, Kanye West, Gabrielle Union, Chris Evans and Jon Hamm.

Jennifer Lopez Headlines DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night

Saturday, Feb. 3

NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory, 500 South 6th St.

Will we see “Jenny from the Block” storm the stage at Super Bowl LIII next year in Atlanta? DirecTV’s annual “Super Bowl Eve” megabash often a hint. As the second-biggest stage of the weekend aspiring (and former) half time headliners make a habit of giving a private crowd of industry and celebrity tastemakers a massive private party performance.

Justin Timberlake held this post in New Orleans in 2013. One year later, Beyonce went from the big game to the big apple, headlining DirecTV’s concert in New York with a special appearance by Jay Z. Three years before the “left shark” went viral during halftime, Katy Perry racked up DirecTV’s 2012 outing in Indianapolis. Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined for DirecTV at the San Francisco Super Bowl in 2016. The list goes on.

This year, the party isn’t reserved for just the few thousand lucky invitees. AT&T will broadcast J.Lo’s performance live on the AT&T Audience Network (DirecTV Ch 239, U-verse Ch 1114 and DirecTV NOW) and the DirecTV Now social media handles at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT.

A huddle of social media stars including David Dobrik, Chachi Gonzales, Scotty Sire, Toddy Smith, and Waffsicle have been creating video collaborations with Lopez to promote the event. Those six and more will get “On the Floor” at the Armory on Feb. 3.

The MAXIM Party produced by Karma International

Saturday, Feb. 3; 8 p.m.

Downtown Minneapolis (location TBA)

Musician Post Malone, EDM DJ Marshmello and rapper Cardi B are all set to perform at the 2018 Maxim Party, once again produced by Karma International and presented by powered by super-club E11EVEN MIAMI.

The high-profile bash will take place in a 51,000-sq. ft. event complex just two miles from U.S. Bank Stadium, which will feature Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled roadsters that guests can ride to take Instagram-worthy pics. Sponsors include Rockstar Energy Drink, Captain Morgan rum, Bud Light, blu electronic cigarettes, and Altec Lansing. Music entertainment company Phantom was responsible for curating the music line up.

VIP guests at last year’s Maxim Super Bowl party in Houston included Joe Jonas and Fergie, while Justin Bieber was one of the stars spotted at the San Francisco bash in 2016.

StubHub Field House Party

Sunday, Feb. 3 before Super Bowl LII

Target Field adjacent to U.S. Bank Stadium

Before her beloved Patriots play in the Super Bowl once again, Maria Menounos will be hosting the biggest pre-game fan event of the week, “StubHub Live: Field House,” which is a complimentary event for StubHub Super Bowl ticket buyers.

NFL on Location Pre-Game Concert

Sunday, Feb. 3

U.S. Bank Stadium

While Justin Timberlake will be playing the halftime show, it’s Kelly Clarkson who is the star of the exclusive “NFL on Location” concert at 52 Live at The Armory just hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LII. The “American Idol” alum will be joined by Dante on the decks and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

FanDuel: Big Game Bingo

And while you are all having your own parties if you can’t make it to Minnesota, make sure to add to your party or home tailgate a little fun and games, more specifically Big Game Bingo!

FanDuel announced the launch of Big Game Bingo, presented by GameStop. This exciting twist on Bingo represents FanDuel’s first ever free contest for the most watched football game of the year. Fans can sign up for free at FanDuel.com or by downloading the FanDuel app to get a free digital Bingo board. Once users have a Bingo board, they can watch the Patriots take on the Eagles for a chance to get five squares in a row and call “#FanDuelBingo.”

The first users to submit a winning Bingo board will take home a share of more than $25,000 in cash and prizes from GameStop. Everyone with a winning Bingo board at the end of the game will earn a prize.

Big Game Bingo, presented by GameStop, is not your grandmother’s Bingo. The free game adds an element of fun to every watch party by focusing on the entire big game experience, including what happens on the field, in the stands, during the halftime show, and during the commercials. Some of the Bingo squares will feature in-game events, such as a field goal miss or a facemask penalty, while other squares will focus on the ridiculous, like the wild chance that a streaker runs across the field or that *NSYNC will reunite during the halftime show. FanDuel will have a team of experts watching the NBC broadcast to keep track of all the big plays, celebrity appearances and how many commercials feature dogs. For more details on Big Game Bingo presented by GameStop log onto: www.fanduel.com/BigGameBingo

Ticketed/Open to the Public

TAO Group Takeover in Minneapolis

Lumber Exchange Building

10 South 5th St.

The team behind TAO, Marquee, Lavo, and Avenue sets its sights on Minnesota. With various partners, including Element Electronics, they have a four night lineup spanning 47,000 square feet ready to drain your viking soul. Unlike Sundance, and some of their regular nights around the country, these are not all VIP-only. Some tickets are available to the public, but you don’t want those. “Tables,” or it didn’t happen.

Friday, Feb. 2

Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up Experience

6 p.m

Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis

The Pepsi Generations campaign is set to launch during Super Bowl LII, and in celebration of that the soft drink company is hosting a live pop-up event to help fans relive some of its most meaningful moments during the NFL’s biggest weekend.

Kicking off the night with the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year presentation, fans will witness a special performance by CMT nominees LOCASH with and other celebrity guests. Attendees can relive some of the most iconic Pepsi campaigns, from Ray Charles to the famous Halfway Café.

Barstool Sports Party at Tao

Barstool Sports joins in on the fun where you will be able to catch Kaskade. In Las Vegas, Kaskade is exclusive to rival Hakkasan group’s properties making this a rare appearance with Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss. Shaquille O’Neal will takeover the turntables and Jamie Foxx gets on the mic in what will be a fantastic time.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Palms Casino Party – G-Eazy knows how to party. Matched with Afrojack, this will be quite the party! And before the Palms in Vegas gets a $485 million facelift the casino co-hosts this Super Bowl eve event to bring a little Vegas to Minnesota!

Sunday, Feb 4.

Dave Grutman and crew’s famous hip hop playground – where fresh NBA champs go instead of Disney World, rap beefs get hashed out, and Lil Wayne’s second home since 2009 – imports its own Stevie J from South Beach to the frozen north. After the big game, expect to see a few players in here mingling and having fun to close out the big weekend!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to attend any of these Super Bowl parties?