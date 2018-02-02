Miley Cyrus, Kate Middleton, Chrissy Teigen & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It was a week of princess dresses as Miley, Kate and Lupita looked like they stepped straight out of fairytales! See the best dressed stars this week right here!

Miley Cyrus showed up at the Grammys in a black jumpsuit, but when she took the stage with Elton John, she looked like a princess in a maroon Zac Posen ball gown. It had long sleeves and was slightly off-the-shoulder. So gorgeous! Her hair and makeup had this old Hollywood vibe that was just stunning! Likewise, actually princess Kate Middleton looked like a dream in a pink pink ball gown from Alexander McQueen while visiting the royal family in Norway on Feb. 1. The cape draped effortlessly over her arms and shoulders and was decorated with stunning silver crystals on the neckline.

Jennifer Lopez wowed in white, strapless mini dress from Ester Abner’s Resort 18 Collection. It was ruffled and gorgeous. She wore it at the World Of Dance premiere on January 30 in Los Angeles. A pregnant Chrissy Teigen looked red hot in a silk, lace dress she wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She covered the slinky dress with a red blazer. Red was the color of the week — Gigi Hadid wore head-to-toe red sweats in NYC on Jan. 30, and looked totally cool and effortless. Athleisure wear, indeed!

The Black Panther premiere was a spectacle for amazing fashion, especially Lupita Nyong’o’s REGAL, royal purple Versace dress. The neckline was all gold and she looked so elegant. See all the best dressed stars in our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, was Miley Cyrus the best dressed star this week?