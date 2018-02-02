Cute couple alert! While out for a date night on Feb. 1, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden snuck in a kiss — and photographers captured the sweet moment!

Ariel Winter, 20, and Levi Meaden, 30, are going strong! The lovebirds went on a double date with some friends at the Santa Monica Pier on Feb. 1, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other while taking a stroll outside. The two were stopped at a street corner when paparazzi caught them adorably kissing on the lips. They were also photographed holding hands and lovingly gazing at one another, and in a third shot, Ariel had her arms wrapped around her man and he protectively held her close. The Modern Family star has had to defend the 10-year age gap in this relationship in the past, but whatever they’re doing definitely seems to be working!

For the night out, Ariel rocked a black jumpsuit, which featured a halter top and allowed her to flaunt just a little bit of sideboob. She went for a minimal makeup look and wore her long, dark hair straight. Meanwhile, Levi dressed in all black, as well, and they looked perfectly coordinated for their night on the pier. These lovebirds have been together for more than a year now, and they moved in with each other just months into the relationship in 2017. They certainly are not shy about flaunting their love for one another in public, and their latest display of sweet affection is nothing new. We just can’t get enough!

“I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have,” Ariel gushed last year. “We love living together. It’s just great.” Ariel recently turned 20 years old, and it seems Levi got her the most perfect gift — and adorable pet rabbit! She’s been showing it off like crazy on social media ever since!

HollywoodLifers, do you ship Ariel and Levi as a couple?