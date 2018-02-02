Father Of 3 Larry Nassar Victims Charges At Disgraced Doctor In Court — Watch Shocking Video

A man whose three daughters were allegedly abused by Larry Nassar testified in court on Feb. 2 — and things got violent when he charged the defendant’s table. Watch here.

Randall Margraves, a father of three girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar, faced the gymnastics doctor in a Michigan courtroom on Feb. 2. While addressing Larry from the podium, Randall asked the judge if he could have five minutes alone with the “demon” in a locked room. When the judge would not grant his request, Randall rushed toward the defendant’s table and attempted to attack Dr. Nassar. “I want that son of a b****,” he screamed, as he was tackled and restrained by various security guards. “Give me one minute with that bastard!” Randall’s daughters were standing behind him when he lunged toward Dr. Nassar, and were very obviously spooked by his actions. Two of the girls spoke at the hearing before their dad approached the bench.

Dr. Nassar is currently in the midst of his second court trial for alleged sexual abuse. The gymnastics doctor has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by at least 65 victims, who claim he molested them at the Twistars Gymnastics Club in Michigan. Last month, more than 150 victims testified against Larry in a separate trial, after which he was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and maximum of 175 years in prison. His high-profile victims included United States gymnasts like Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and more.

Before that sentencing, Dr. Nassar was already given 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography. His Michigan trial is currently in its second day, and there are plenty more victims statements expected in the courtroom.

