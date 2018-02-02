Kim Kardashian Photographed In LA With Baby Chicago West: See 1st Glimpse Of Newborn’s Face

Chicago West has been spotted once again! This time, she was out in public with mom Kim Kardashian and her adorable tiny face was captured on camera! See the pics.

Stepping out in public for the first time with baby Chicago West in tow, Kim Kardashian, 37, was photographed in LA. And while Chicago remained in her stroller, pics obtained by TMZ show a peek of the newborn’s face. Obviously the little one is super cute! The photos were taken on Feb. 1 while Kim was taking her three-week-old daughter to the doctor’s office. While Kim was pushing Chi’s stroller, she did have a nanny and bodyguard close by. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF CHICAGO WEST WITH KIM KARDASHIAN.

Kanye West, 40, however, did not accompany the group to the doctor, as he’s currently in Europe. Little Chicago was born on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and less than two weeks after her birth, the infant was spotted out on a stroll with a nanny on her parents’ property. This is the first time fans have gotten to see at least part of the cutie’s face though. Hopefully Kim will release the first pics of baby Chi via Instagram soon though. After all, we can’t wait to see her WHOLE face! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Although Kim does have help at home with her and Kanye’s three kids — including North West, 4 1/2, and Saint West, 2 — the selfie queen has reportedly been feeling a little “overwhelmed” as a new three-time mom. It’s apparently been especially difficult for her since Kanye has been out of the country on business. “Kim is fighting off resentment as Kanye jets to New York, leaving her home alone with their new baby,” a source close to Kim shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last month. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids.”

For now though at least, it looks like Kim definitely has a handle on things. “She is doing her best to hold it down at home while he is away,” our insider added.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Kim to officially release Chicago’s first pic?