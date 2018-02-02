Pregnant Kate Middleton Glams Up In Pink Princess Gown & Looks Perfect

Pretty in pink! Kate stunned in a blush ball gown while at a formal event in Norway on Feb. 1. See her gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown here!

Wow! Kate Middleton, 36, is technically a Duchess, but she was a beautiful Princess on Feb. 1, as she wore an Alexander McQueen chiffon gown. The pink dress showed off her growing baby bump, and was covered with a pink chiffon cape with gorgeous silver beading on the neckline. The cape was floor-length, with a train, and covered her arms. She held a small clutch and wore a large diamond bracelet that Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day. So special. Pregnant Kate was absolutely glowing, as she wore light makeup. Her cheeks were a light pink to match her dress. Her eyes were defined, but not too dramatic, and her lips were kept natural. Her hair was pulled back into a beautiful, romantic updo. The perfect hairstyle to pair with her flowing, feminine dress!

Kate attended the formal dinner with husband Prince William as well as Norway’s Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, King Harald and Queen Sonja. It took place at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway. She wore McQueen, which as you remember, was the fashion house who designed her gorgeous lace wedding dress in 2011. Prince Harry‘s fiance Meghan Markle wore Alexander McQueen on the same night, February 1, while in London at an event for Veterans. Her pick, though, was the opposite — it was a chic and tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath! Their styles are so different! We love seeing them both!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate Middleton’s pink gown in Norway?