India Love: Instagram Model & Reality Star Drops 1st Rap Song ‘Loco’ & Her Fans Are Freaking Out

India Love just surprised all her fans by dropping her first song ‘Loco.’ The model raps like nobody’s business, and her fans have something to say about it!

India Love, 21, is a rapper! The social media starlet and reality star released her debut single “Loco” on Feb. 2. Rapper and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am is featured on the song. India also dropped a very sexy music video as well! India strikes a number of poses and dons some very racy outfits in the music video. India was featured on will.i.am’s track “FIYAH,” but this is her debut single! Slay, girl, slay! She also released “Loco” one day before her 22nd birthday. Her birthday weekend is going to be quite the celebration!

“Loco” definitely caught everyone off guard. India only started promoting the track on Instagram just a few hours before its release. Will she be the next Cardi B? Time will tell! You have to love India’s confidence for wanting to try something new and exciting! Check out some of the fan reactions to her new single below.

India is one of Instagram’s most successful self-made models. Can you believe she’s only 21 years old? The girl has a long career ahead of her. She has over 3.5 million followers on the social media app, and her following keeps on rising. India is also one of the stars of BET’s hit reality show The Westbrooks. The show follows India and her sisters, Crystal, Morgan, Brooke, and Bree, as they deal with fame and fortune. These five gorgeous sisters are taking over TV and the internet. India previously dated rapper The Game and has been linked to Drake in the past.

India Love making music? pic.twitter.com/pvqcGm8X1E — Hood Fem (@scamberrose) February 2, 2018

India Love dropped some music and ppl going in on her 😩 poor gyal why ppl hate her so much — Chi🥧 (@City_Babe_415) February 2, 2018

Y’all really shocked at India love rapping but her starting to rap is extremely similar to Cardi b starting to rap lol. If that’s what she wants to do, and she wants to put in her “10,000 hours” who’s gonna stop her ? She’s already getting black twitter attention lmaooooo — RECLAIM YOUR DIGNITY FELLAS (@SHOTTYIZMS) February 2, 2018

The funny thing about India Love's new song is that it bang lol. That shit catchy asf no matter how bad it is. — otchamberlain. (@___OT) February 2, 2018

