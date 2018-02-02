Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack Up The Kids For Big Super Bowl Trip — See Pics

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her brood of adorable kids are heading out to watch the Super Bowl! See the photos of them getting ready!

The Super Bowl is nearly here! And while most of us are planning to find all the best snacks we can and camp out in front of the TV for the big game (and even bigger halftime show!), some folks are jetting off to catch the event in person! Naturally, the likes of Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, are headed to Minneapolis and they are sparing no expense for the trip! On Friday, Feb. 2, the songstress began sharing video of her and her kids Kingston, 11, Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 9, getting ready to board a private jet for the weekend! Talk about traveling in style!

“Hi everybody, we are on our way to the Super Bowl,” Gwen told fans in the video before taking some footage of the family operation to get out of town. She also showed fans all the football-themed snacks and decorations on the plane! Wow! Blake also makes the briefest appearance while unloading his truck on the tarmac. We gotta say we LOVE when Gwen busts out the hilarious filters, like she did with this lip-highlighting look! She’s such a big kid! Head here for loads more images of Blake and Gwen being adorable!

After the game, Gwen is scheduled to perform at Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel in Minnesota, but before that it looks like the entire family is going to be enjoying the weekend and the game together! As fans know, Gwen and Blake are all about sharing their cutest moments and we can’t get enough of it! In mid-January, the couple took a romantic excursion together and although it looked pretty secluded, they let fans in on a moment or two of their getaway and it was too cute for words! Never stop sharing, you two!

