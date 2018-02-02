Gigi Hadid Models The New Tommy Hilfiger X Gigi Spring 2018 Collection — Pics & Video

It’s here! The Tommy X Gigi Spring / Summer Collection has been revealed, with Gigi herself modeling some of the hottest looks!

Gigi Hadid, 29, looks so cute and sporty in this new campaign. She’s been collaborating with American designer Tommy Hilfiger since their Fall 2016 collection, and now, the Tommy X Gigi Spring 2018 campaign is here! It’s called “On The Track”. A statement from the brand reads, “The Spring 2018 capsule celebrates speed — from Tommy’s love of motor sports to Gigi’s fast-paced lifestyle. The look is bold yet relaxed, with a playful fashion edge inspired by Gigi’s own effortless twist on athleisure style.” Vroom, vroom! In the first campaign image, Gigi wears gray sweatpants with a gold zipper, revealing the branding “TH X GH.” She’s wearing a red, white, blue, and gray top, with feminine details like ruffles and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She pays homage to the theme with racing gloves and plastic slides with a white checkered pattern.

Other pieces in the collection include crop tops, lacy skirts, and more! Tommy’s newest collection will be seen at Milan Fashion Week on February 25. Tommy and Gigi will continue their streak of see now, buy now, with the collection becoming available on his website right after the runway show. Tommy and Gigi have shown their designs around the world. Fall 2016 was in New York, followed by Spring 2017 in Los Angeles. The Fall 2017 was in London, with the theme “Rock Circus.” It was very ’90s, very grunge with a lot of plaid.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Gigi Hadid & Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2018 campaign?