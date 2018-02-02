Chrissy Teigen Put On The Spot About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy: Did She Reveal Anything Juicy?

Andy Cohen asked Chrissy Teigen what we’re all dying to know on ‘WWHL’: Have you seen Kylie Jenner’s baby bump? Watch here to find out how the model responded!

Chrissy Teigen appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Feb. 1, and since the Lip Sync Battle host is close friends with the Kardashian family, Andy Cohen just had to pick her brain about Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies. “How long have you known about Khloe’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie’s bump?” It was obvious that Chrissy was flustered by the question at first, and she paused before answering and addressing Khloe’s pregnancy — which has been confirmed — first. She explained that she’s known about Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s exciting news for quite some time now, as she saw the 33-year-old at Kim Kardashian’s baby shower in November.

However, when it came to Kylie, Chrissy was completely tight-lipped, keeping the pregnancy news on the DL like the reality star and the rest of her family has done. “I’m won’t say anything about Kylie,” she laughed. Andy tried to press her a bit, but she just shrugged it off and they moved on. Damn, Kris Jenner is doing a GOOD job at making sure no one legit confirms this baby news! However, we should all know for sure soon enough, as Kylie is expected to give birth in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, Chrissy herself is also pregnant with her second child, and she revealed earlier this week that she’s five months along. The timing is pretty perfect, though — her baby boy will be born just months after Kim’s third child, and not long after Kylie and Khloe’s first babies. Can you just imagine the cuteness of those playdates!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of everyone keeping Kylie’s pregnancy a secret?