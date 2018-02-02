Pink, Tom Brady & More Celeb Parents Who Kiss Their Kids on The Lips

Tom Brady is the recent celebparent to be criticized for kissing one of his kids on the lips! Here are other stars who have also gotten some heat for smooching their children in this controversial way!

Tom Brady, 40, is in some hot water and this time it’s unrelated to any Deflategate! In a viral video clip, Tom can be seen kissing his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan (AKA Jack), 11, on the lips for perhaps a little too long. On top of that, he was nearly naked and was also receiving a massage at the time. Needless to say, the internet had some thoughts. While some viewed it as harmless affection, others did not hold back at all in parent-shaming him. But Tom isn’t the only celebrity parent who has gotten some criticism for smooching their children on the lips in the past. Check out the gallery above to see which of your favorite stars do the questionable practice!

In fact, Victoria Beckham, 37, was also slammed for kissing their daughter Harper on the lips. Tom and Victoria aren’t alone though — celebrity parents like Pink, 38, Kim Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Hilary Duff, 30, and others have kissed their kids on the lips. Even Beyonce, 36, and Gwen Stefani, 48, were seen giving their adorable brood kisses on the lips. This begs the question — if kissing your kids on the lips is this widely practiced, especially among celebrities, can it really be considered that taboo of a practice? Is there a cut-off for when it’s acceptable and when it isn’t anymore?

Time will tell whether or not Tom will comment on this kiss before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Click here to see pics of celebs making kissy faces in selfies.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s OK to kiss your kids on the lips? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.