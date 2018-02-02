Stars In Their 40s, 50s & 60s Who Still Rock Bathing Suits Flawlessly: JLo, Halle Berry & More

Since spring is right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite celebs over 40, who still look amazing in bathing suits!

For some women, bikini season ends when you turn 30, but for Halle Berry, 51, bikini season is forever. Halle, who has two children, Nahla Aubry and Maceo Martinez, proved she’s still got it when she posted a breathtaking pic of herself in a black bikini on Jan. 4. The post captioned, “Coming for you 2018,” showed off Halle’s perfectly toned stomach and age defying legs! She looked absolutely incredible posing on a beach, and we are just dying to know her secret to looking this good.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is another mother of two — Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz — who completely defies gravity. Back in June, JLo was spotted in a sexy crotchet swimsuit while on a romantic vacation with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, in Antibes. Jennifer’s white one-piece showed off her famous curves as it was cutout on the sides and right below her cleavage. She pulled the look together with chic aviators and gold hoops. We can certainly understand why her ex lover Drake, 31, fell head over heels for her, and referenced her on his most recent album, Scary Hours. Because we love Jenny so much, we couldn’t narrow down her swimsuit moments to just one. She gave fans another jaw dropping view of her abs in a pic taken by her bestie Leah Rimini, 47, a few years back. She rocked a brown string bikini with a straw hat to match, and we are still drooling over it.

Kris Jenner, 62, and RHONY star Ramona Singer, 61, both give 60 a new look with their bikini bodies. Kris, who certainly takes after her daughter Kim Kardashian, 37, posed for a mirror selfie back in July in a tiny floral two piece. The pic, posted to Instagram by Khloe Kardashian, 33, showed a fresh faced Kris and her amazing curves. Now we know where her girls (Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian) get it from. Ramona also showed off on social media in a teal bikini posted on Aug. 19. Although she captioned her pic, “beautiful day today,” we could only focus on her. She looked absolutely flawless with matching teal earrings and a tan beach hat. Fans gushed over the photo by commenting, “You look amazing! It takes a lot of work to look that good!”

Take a look at our gallery above to see more sexy celebrity bikini bodies over 40!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity bikini moment over 40 is your favorite?