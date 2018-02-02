Beyonce, Lady Gaga & 6 More Of The Most Exciting Super Bowl Performances Of All Time

As Justin Timberlake gets ready to return to the Super Bowl Halftime stage, we’ve rounded up all of the most electrifying performances from years past.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is going down on Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, but before we get to see Justin Timberlake, 36, redeem himself after #Nipplegate, we need to brush up on our Halftime history.

The Super Bowl tradition started in 1967, and it was typical for it to only feature a college marching band up until the 1980s. Commercial sponsors started signing on by Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 and within a few years, it became normal to have huge acts. The NFL actually doesn’t pay halftime performers, though it does cover the artists’ — and their crew’s — “expenses.”

There have been countless incredible performances over the years, but the there a few that really stand out to us. Who could forget how JT accidentally exposed one of Janet Jackson‘s breasts in what’s now known as “Nipplegate?” Or when Katy Perry‘s Left Shark decided to “freestyle?” Or when Lady Gaga literally flew during her performance? See more pics from last year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance show here.

One thing’s for sure: we’ll be tuning in this Sunday to see if Justin Timberlake puts on a performance to rule them all. Can’t wait!

