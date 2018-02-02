20 New Movies You Don’t Want To Miss & Why In 2018

We’re absolutely freaking out about the insane number of incredible movies premiering in 2018. From ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, here’s the 20 you should check out!

If we have one piece of advice for you in 2018 it’s to save your money! There are an absurd number of killer movies premiering this year, and we all know how expensive those tickets (plus popcorn plus candy plus drinks) are! But trust us; this financial investment is going to be worth every penny. Starting in early February and stretching to the end of the year, there’s an incredible new movie premiering basically every weekend. Scroll through our gallery above to learn more about the 20 movies you NEED to see in 2018!

We’re so excited about Black Panther that we’re physically buzzing. Marvel’s first black-led superhero movie stars an incredible cast of actors and actresses ready to tear sh*t up in Wakanda. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda to rule over his kingdom in the wake of his father’s tragic death. There’s a little tension over who should really get the throne, with him and (extremely hot) nemesis Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) going head-to-head in epic fight scenes. We can’t wait to see his badass female bodyguards destroy everything — and to find out if Wakanda graced Winter Soldier with a new arm.

Keeping things in the Marvel family, the big movie to watch out for this year is Avengers: Infinity War. The third Avengers movie was described as the beginning of a “finale” by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, meaning you don’t want to sit this one out. Several of the Avengers’ actors’ contracts are ending, and that indicates that someone could be dying. Vision? Captain America? Tony Stark? Probably all of the above.

Infinity War brings together all of our favorite Marvel teams and heroes — the Guardians, the Avengers, everyone in between — to battle Thanos. That purple a**hole is hellbent on collecting all of the infinity stones, and he’s willing to destroy the entire universe to get his hands on them. Aside from being endlessly epic, just think about how funny it’s going to be to see characters like Thor interact with Rocket Raccoon.

