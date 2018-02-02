Were Cardi B & Bruno Mars ‘Cuddling’ At Grammys? Report Says They Were Flirty

Cardi B and Bruno Mars… really? — A wild report claims the artists got too close for comfort at the Grammys after performing their duet, ‘Finesse’. You’ve got to hear this one…

Cardi B, 25, and Bruno Mars, 32, had great chemistry onstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards on January 28. And, a new report claims they had even steamier chemistry offstage. Bruno and Cardi appeared to be “very comfortable” backstage, MediaTakeOut reports. “Cardi and Bruno have amazing chemistry, and you can feel the sexual tension between them,” a so-called source told the site, before backpedaling, adding, “I don’t think anything happened yet. But I’d be surprised if they don’t HOOK UP SOON.” Hmm… not so fast.

This recent and out-of-the-blue report is likely untrue, due to the fact that both Cardi and Bruno are in separate relationships of their own. Cardi is engaged to Migos member, Offset, 26, who popped the question back in October 2017. And, Bruno has been in a longtime relationship with American actress and model, Jessica Caban, who sat beside him at the Grammys. Not to mention, this is the only report out there that Bruno and Cardi were allegedly flirting at the Grammys. Neither Cardi or Bruno have addressed the outlandish report. — In fact, the artists did the opposite.

Both artists went about their normal business on February 1, and shared a friendly Twitter exchange about working together. In honor of winning six Grammys — Album of the Year [“24K Magic”], Song of the Year [“That’s What I Like”], Record of the Year [“24K Magic”], Best R&B Song [“That’s What I Like”], Best R&B Album [“24K Magic”], Best R&B Performance [“That’s What I Like”] — Bruno surprised his fans with a treat. “What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S. tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time…..” he tweeted. “Annndddd… what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!” he wrote in a second tweet. It didn’t take Cardi long to respond, as she quoted his tweet on her Instagram with the caption, “That sounds like a great idea”. Bruno is set to announce something big on February 3 and we have a feeling we already know…

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

