With the new DCOM ‘Zombies’ just a few weeks away, HL has EXCLUSIVE clips of your favorite hit series and more getting zombie-fied! Watch now!

The zombie obsession is still *alive* and well, so HollywoodLife.com is treating you guys to clips of your favorite characters from Andi Mack, Ducktales, and Descendants 2 getting zombie makeovers. Let’s start with Andi Mack. In our EXCLUSIVE zombie-fied clip, Bex gives Bowie a zombie makeover! When Andi walks in, she gasps! “What happened?” she says! Donald Duck, more like Zombie Donald, really loses it in the next clip! Remember in Descendants 2 when Uma crashed cotillion? Well, in this reimagined scene, instead of Mal turning into a dragon, she turns into a zombie!

The new Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies will premiere Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. The movie will put a fun and musical twist on our obsession with zombies and cheerleaders. The DCOM will feature an amazing pop and hip-hop soundtrack, incredible choreography, and acrobatic cheer moves. Are you obsessed yet or what? Zombies stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, and Carla Jeffery.

Zombies takes place 50 years after a zombie apocalypse. Unlike The Walking Dead, the zombies in this movie pose no threat to anyone, but they are required to live in Zombietown. When zombies are allowed to attend Seabrook High Schol, the charming zombie Zed, who is determined to play football, meets Addison, who dreams of being a cheerleader. Addison befriends Zed and his zombie friends and learns zombies and cheerleaders aren’t so different. Zed and Addison team up to show Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community.

