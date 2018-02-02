‘Altered Carbon’s Diverse Cast Extremely Thrilled: TV Should’ve Been Doing This ‘A Long Time Ago’

In a new interview, the cast of Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon’ expresses their excitement to be breaking the sci-fi mold with a vastly diverse (and mostly female) group of actors.

Altered Carbon is Netflix‘s new sci-fi series that everyone is talking about, and HollywoodLife had the pleasure of speaking with three main cast members: Dichen Lachman, Renee Elise Goldberry, and Will Yun Lee. While they were all thrilled to have their new show making itself at home on Netflix, they were also very happy to be a part of something so culturally diverse. “I’m excited about the international audience. I’m excited as an American, and so much of our conversation is about what’s happening within these states and what people think and not think and that so does not represent the world we live in,” Renee told HollywoodLife and other outlets during Netflix’s press junket on January 30 in New York City.

“We’re talking languages, speaking to each other and not translating and not pandering to one group of people and their language all of the time,” the actress added, referring to how the characters interact on Altered Carbon. “So many different heroes and villains, women and men, that’s what we should have been doing a long time ago. I’m excited that we’re doing it here.” Her co-star, Will, agreed and praised the series for making women the heroes instead of the ones in need of a hero. “It’s massive fights with two women, you know this storyline that we’re involved in, and I see them front and center, middle of the screen as women who don’t have a guy that they’re — she’s actually protecting me! That they’re front and center, swinging swords and fighting and doing big gun battle sequences as powerful women and I think that kind of message moves the needle in a way for women,” Will explained.

Altered Carbon premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 2 as a 10-episode series. The series is based off of the novel by Richard K. Morgan, and takes place in a dystopian future where consciousness can be digitally stored and placed into different bodies (which are called “sleeves”).

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be binging Altered Carbon on Netflix once it’s released? Comment below, let us know why or why not!