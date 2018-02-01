Robert Wagner: 5 Facts On Actor Who’s Now A Person Of Interest In Wife Natalie Wood’s Death

Nearly 40 years after his wife Natalie Wood’s tragic drowning, Robert Wagner is now considered a ‘person of interest.’ Here’s all we know about the actor.

For years, details surrounding West Side Story’s Natalie Wood’s drowning remained unknown. As of Feb. 1, new evidence has investigators looking into her ex-husband Robert Wagner, 87, as a person of interest. When asked about the reopened case, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina said, “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now. I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.” Natalie’s body was discovered floating in the water off the coast of California’s Catalina Island after taking her family’s yacht on a cruise. At the time, her death was ruled an accident, but being that police are now considering Robert a person of interest, he’s become quite the topic of discussion.

Robert was born in Detroit, Michigan. Robert became interested in acting at a very early age. After an unsuccessful screen test for Fred Zinnemann’s film Teresa, Robert met his agent Albert R. Broccoli. He made his film debut in The Happy Years, which led to him being signed by 20th Century Fox. His first film for Fox was Halls of Montezuma. The film released in 1951, was about World War II. Although Wagner only had a supporting role, the film helped him gain recognition. He got his first lead role in 1953 in Beneath the 12-Mile Reef. He then went on to act in the Western movie Broken Lance and The Pink Panther of 1963. Before marrying Natalie, Robert had many high profile romances. In his memoir, Robert revealed he had relationships with actresses Yvonne De Carlo, Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor, Anita Ekberg, Barbara Stanwyck, Anne Field, Lori Nelson, and Joan Collins. He married Natalie in 1957. When they got married, Natalie was only 19 years old. They separated in June of 1961 and divorced on April, 27, 1962. After Natalie’s death, he became the guardian of her daughter, Natasha Gregson. Natasha is the daughter of film producer Richard Gregson, whom Natalie married after her divorce from Robert.

