Olivia Culpo: 5 Things To Know About Model & Actress Dating Patriots WR Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo will be in the stands in Minneapolis on Feb. 4 to cheer on her boyfriend, Patriots’ WR, Danny Amendola at Super Bowl 52! Here’s 5 key facts about the model/actress!

1. Olivia Culpo, 25, owns a restaurant with her family in Rhode Island, where she was born and raised. — In the summer of 2017, Culpo and her family opened Back 40, in North Kingstown, RI. The casual dining experience features a large selection of craft beers and serves American style comfort food, which includes, burgers, fish, salads and small and large plates. The restaurant is one of her passion projects, as she loves to cook and share her recipes and tips with her followers.

2. She is a model, actress, and beauty and fashion influencer. — Olivia began modeling as a teenager when she landed a gig with Maggie Inc.; And, her career took off after that. She’s recently partnered with the luxury brand, Cartier, and models for a slew of other high profile brands, such as L’Oreal and more, as well as magazines. Olivia was named a Sports Illustrated 2018 Rookie, and is currently in the running to become Rookie of the Year. She will be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Olivia has her own website, OliviaCulpo.com, where she shares recipes, fashion, beauty, and other OC lifestyle tips and hacks. E! also announced that Culpo will appear in a new docu-series, Model Squad, to be released later in 2018, which follows the lives of numerous models in New York City. She’s also an up and coming actress, having recently starred in the 2017 film, American Satan. She’s also appeared in The Other Woman alongside Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton.

Olivia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that when it comes to fashion, there are strict do’s and don’ts in her case. “I don’t think there are no ‘don’ts’ — That is actually my do, do feel like there are no don’ts, she said while at the 60th Anniversary for Canada Goose in Toronto in September 2017. What are some of her favorite things? — Olivia told us that she needs her lip liner in her clutch, and she loves a good pair of leather leggings, her Canada Goose jacket of course, and she’s been loving dressing up with workout wear.

3. Olivia was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012. — She represented her home state of Rhode Island in both pageants, becoming the first winning contestant representing the United States in 15 years. Olivia was also crowned Miss Rhode Island USA in 2012.

4. She previously dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow. — Culpo and Jonas dated for two years before they split in June 2015. Jonas penned his hit “Jealous,” specifically for Culpo. And, she later starred in his music video for the song. In 2015, it was reported that Culpo briefly dated Tebow.

5. Olivia and her current boyfriend, Danny Amendola, 32, met in Hollywood. — The Patriots’ wide receiver told the sweet story of how he met his girlfriend when a curious reporter asked during the Patriots’ media day [January 30], ahead of Super Bowl 52. “I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Amendola said. “It’s crazy.” As for what he loves most about Culpo? — “She’s supportive, man,” he said, adding, “She’s just really supportive. That’s it.” Olivia and Danny have been linked since February 2016.

Olivia was right by Danny’s side when him and Tom Brady, 40, led the Patriots to a Super Bowl championship in 2017, and she will be with him again on Sunday when the Pats try to win another championship

