Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: Is He Finally At Her Side As She Struggles With Pregnancy?

Travis Scott has been MIA throughout Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but he just sent out some cryptic Snapchat messages, which indicate that he might finally be by her side.

It’s about time! Travis Scott, 25, has been busy touring the U.S. and hitting the studio while Kylie Jenner has spent most of her pregnancy home alone in Calabasas. He’s back in LA and from a series of Snapchat pics, it looks like he’s finally spending time with his baby mama. In one pic on Feb. 1 he showed off a gorgeous blue and red Birkin bag which could be a nice expensive push present for the reality star. She absolutely loves Hermes bags and has an entire closet devoted to showcasing the luxury purses. Next to it is an open wrapper for what looks like a candy ring and we know how much Kylizzle loves sweets! Aww, hopefully he put the sugary treat on her hand as a promise that he’ll be there for her more, especially as she’s in her last month of pregnancy.

Travis has been in the City of Angels for a few days now, and it would be really great if he is reconnecting with his baby mama. He shared another pic outside of his window of a sunny pool and hopefully he’ll actually be at Kylie’s side when she gives birth. This last month of pregnancy has to be so tough and scary for the 20-year-old first time mom. Kylie has reportedly been sleeping at Kris’ house at night, since Travis hasn’t been around. She’s been busy baby proofing her house and getting the nursery ready for her new arrival, which reportedly will be a little girl.

It’s a good thing that Travis might finally by Kylie’s side because as we told you EXCLUSIVELY, her ex Tyga, 28, has been telling her that he’ll he there for her in any way he can. “Tyga has offered to stay with Kylie in the final weeks of her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She is reluctant, as she thinks that Travis should be the one handling the responsibility but he simply hasn’t been around much lately. Tyga is still in love with Kylie and wants to be there for her and is desperate to be a part of her life again.” Looks like Travis might have found out about Tyga’s plans to swoop in and take care of pregnant Kylie.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis will be by Kylie’s side when she gives birth?