Stars Who Admitted Breast Reduction Surgery — Ariel Winter, Amber Rose & More

We love when stars are open and honest and Ariel and Amber are two that have been transparent about their surgeries. See who else has had breast reduction surgery here.

Ariel Winter, 20, was very honest when it came to getting a breast reduction, which she did in 2015. She went from a size 32F to a 34D. Ariel told Glamour.com her breasts appeared almost overnight, and with them, a struggle to find clothes that fit, back pain, and a lot of attention. “I was 15 years old with a [size] F. It’s like, ‘How do you navigate that?'” She continued, “A few of my cousins have had breast reductions, so it wasn’t a shock when I decided to get one [but] I got it for myself. I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right.”

Amber Rose revealed her smaller breasts in 2018, after saying her previous breasts were “stupid heavy.” She went from a 36H to a 36D. Many celebrities have gotten breast implants, only to take them out later. Adrienne Bailon wanted to increase her chest from a B to a C. Instead, she got double-D breasts. “I went from one insecurity, about not having big breasts, to another about people thinking I had fake boobs,” she told In Touch. “I was careless. I showed him a picture and thought we had an understanding.” Heidi Montag also famously took out her extra large implants after she famously got 10 surgeries in one day. See 10 stars who have had breast reduction surgery or taken their implants out in the gallery!

