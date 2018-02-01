Sprint’s Super Bowl Commercial Has Robots Throwing Major Shade At Verizon

Damn. Who knew the future would be so shady? Sprint commercial for Super Bowl 52 has some high-tech robots going low, mocking a scientist for using Verizon.

Wait, does this count as “cyber bullying?” Sprint’s commercial for the 2018 Super Bowl opens up in a high tech lab, where a doctor is taking notes about an artificial intelligence named Evelyn. Yet, when the A.I. sees the doctor’s phone buzz with a notification from Verizon that his bill is due, she asks why he would pay twice as much for an unlimited plan, while “Sprint’s network reliability is less than a 1% difference than Verizon.” When the doctor, who was smart enough to create artificial life, says he “didn’t think of that,” the commercial turns into a moment from Black Mirror.

Yes, every single robot, android, and automaton starts to laugh at the doctor’s expense. Plus, a little robot comes up and goes, “you got a dumb face.” Now, that’s just rude. While it’s cool for Sprint to stress its affordability when compared to its competitors, it’s odd that this Super Bowl commercial would rely on what is really peer pressure and humiliation. In fact, the doctor said that the main reason he’s switching from Verizon to Sprint is that his “coworkers were making fun of me.” Hey, you do you, doctor nerd guy.

“We’re pretty sure robots won’t suffer from the same apathy and confusion people face when it comes to understanding wireless companies,” David Droga, creative chairman and founder of Droga5 (the agency that created the ad), said in a statement, per Ad Age. “And, as spokespeople, robots get to set on time, too.” Okay, that’s pretty funny.

#EvelynIsLearning and has gotten REALLY smart, but I did have to help her with the difference between fútbol and football!l 🏈 😂 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/p72GZB3P2Q — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) January 31, 2018

Evelyn is learning Spanish. See what else #EvelynIsLearning on 02.04.18. pic.twitter.com/8viCL8im3D — Sprint (@sprint) January 31, 2018

Verizon might get the last laugh. They will also release a commercial during the big game, so they might deliver a cyber clap-back of their own. As for T-Mobile, the phone company had an interesting showing in the 2017 Super Bowl, with both Justin Bieber and Rob Gronkowski appearing in their Super Bowl Ad. Supposedly, T-Mobile was planning to have former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appear in a spot, according to TMZ. Scaramucci would have stood at a podium and shouted “fake news” whenever a reporter stated an incorrect fact about T-Mobile. The company reportedly axed the commercial after it was made.

What do you think about Sprint’s Super Bowl Commercial, HollywoodLifers?