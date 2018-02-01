Slender Man Stabbing: Girl, 15, Sentenced To 40 Years In Mental Institution For Brutal Attack

A Wisconsin teen is going to spend the next 40 years in a mental institution for nearly stabbing a friend to death to please the fictional Slender Man character.

Whoa! A judge in Wisconsin threw the book at a teenager who brutally stabbed a friend in order to please the fictional horror character Slender Man. Morgan Geyser, now 15, was just 12-years-old when she and pal Anissa Meyer, also 16, lured their friend Payton Leutner, 16, into the woods where Morgan brutally stabbed her 19 times. Morgan was sentenced on Feb. 1. to spend the next 40 years in a state mental institution for the horrific attack that left Payton near death. The teen pleaded guilty in Oct. of 2017 to attempted first-degree intentional homicide to avoid serving prison time, but now she’s still going to spend the next 40 years locked away, just not behind prison bars.

At her sentencing, Morgan broke down in tears and apologized for trying to kill her friend. “I just want to let Bella and her family know that I’m sorry,” she said, using a nickname for Payton. At the hearing, doctors treating the girl gave accounts of her mental health, testifying that as recently as September she was hearing voices in her head from someone named “Maggie.” Dr. Brooke Lundbohm has treated Morgan in the three years since the brutal stabbing and says that while she’s made progress, she believes that the teen is definitely a danger to herself and others. “This is not a close call,” she told the court.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren wasn’t moved by the fact that Morgan was only 12 when the attack happened and gave her the maximum penalty that prosecutors sought. “What we can’t forget is this was an attempted murder,” the judge said when handing down the sentence, saying that putting her away was “an issue of community protection.”

Judge Bohren was equally tough when sentencing Morgan’s parter in crime Anissa back in Dec. of 2017. She had pled guilty to second-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, but claimed she was mentally ill at the time. The teen could have got as little as three years in an institution but he sentenced her to the full 25 years that prosecutors asked for.

Back in 2014, the case made national headlines when the girls were just 12 and lured their pal into a suburban Milwaukee park where Morgan brutally stabbed Payton while Anissa cheered her on in order to please the fictional horror character Slender Man. They left her for dead but Payton managed to crawl out of the woods and was discovered by a passing bicyclist. Payton’s mom Stacie Leutner said in a letter during Anissa’s sentencing that the physical and emotional wounds from the attack “has defined our lives.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the 40 year sentence was excessive? Or is it fitting of the crime?