Ryan Shazier Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Near Paralyzing Accident: See 1st Pic Of Him Standing 

It’s a miracle! NFL star Ryan Shazier will not need a wheelchair anymore because he can walk! You don’t want to miss this heartwarming pic.

After suffering a major back injury on Dec. 4, that left him with no feeling in his legs, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, 25, has not only left the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he’s standing on his own! Ryan shared the precious moment to Instagram on Feb. 1 captioned, “I’ve had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out. With that being said, I want everyone to know that I’m moving on to the next step of the process. Today’s a big day for me as I’m officially being released from the hospital.” Ryan is all smiles in the photo standing with only the support of a leg brace! In the post, he also went on to thank his trainer, doctors, family, teammates, and his incredible fiancé, Michelle Rodriguez, who has been by his bedside the entire time.

Ryan’s ability to stand is certainly a blessing considering the fact that fans feared he would never play or walk again. Some thought he would be paralyzed after he collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Josh Malone, 21, during the first quarter of the Monday night game. Videos showed him lying on the field motionless moments before he was rushed to the hospital. Nevertheless, it’s been a promising road to recovery. After undergoing spinal stabilization surgery, Ryan returned to football practice in a wheelchair on Jan. 10. He has been completely positive throughout his heeling process, and it looks like all of his praying and hard work has paid off!

Before his injury, the Steelers signed Ryan on for a fifth year with the team. He’s had a successful season with 87 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He attended the Ohio State University before making it to the NFL, and has proven to be a valuable player. We can only hope that he continues to recover so that he may one day, get back on the field.

HollywoodLifers, isn’t it beautiful to see Ryan Shazier standing again?