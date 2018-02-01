News
Rasual Butler: The NBA World Reacts To The Former Player’s Tragic Death

Matt Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock
NBA player Rasual Butler, left, and Leah LaBelle arrive at the NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36, in New York 2017 NBA Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Jun 2017
Rasual Butler, Leah Labelle NBA Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Jun 2017
The NBA world is reacting to Rasual Butler’s death after he was killed in a car crash, along with his wife, in CA. See the heartfelt messages pouring in from fellow athletes.

Rasual Butler, and his wife, R&B singer, Leah LaBelle, 31, were tragically killed in a car crash in Studio City, California, on January 30. The former NBA star reportedly lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, and slammed into a wall, causing his vehicle to flip multiple times. Officials reportedly believe Butler’s car was speeding before the crash. During his time in the league, Rasual played for eight teams in 13 seasons — The Heat, who drafted him in 2002, the Hornets Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards, and Spurs. Upon discovering the news of his untimely death, the NBA world took to social media with heavy hearts.

Butler’s former teammates, franchises, as well as players around the league showed old photos and shared memories with the late NBA star. Toronto Raptors point guard, Kyle Lowry, 31, who was friends with Butler since his teens, shared a touching story on Instagram. Lowry wrote, “I remember I called you when you got drafted on draft night and I was at a camp and I wanted to show off because I knew you and you answered the phone for a 16year old who was one of your biggest fans.. this is truly a sad day for me !! RIP Sual bop my oldhead!!”

John Wall, 27, Butler’s former teammate during his stint with the Wizards shared a throwback photo of him and Butler in the locker room together with a heartfelt message of his own. “I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother,” Wall reminisced. “I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace.”

