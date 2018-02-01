Rasual Butler: The NBA World Reacts To The Former Player’s Tragic Death

The NBA world is reacting to Rasual Butler’s death after he was killed in a car crash, along with his wife, in CA. See the heartfelt messages pouring in from fellow athletes.

Rasual Butler, and his wife, R&B singer, Leah LaBelle, 31, were tragically killed in a car crash in Studio City, California, on January 30. The former NBA star reportedly lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, and slammed into a wall, causing his vehicle to flip multiple times. Officials reportedly believe Butler’s car was speeding before the crash. During his time in the league, Rasual played for eight teams in 13 seasons — The Heat, who drafted him in 2002, the Hornets Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards, and Spurs. Upon discovering the news of his untimely death, the NBA world took to social media with heavy hearts.

Butler’s former teammates, franchises, as well as players around the league showed old photos and shared memories with the late NBA star. Toronto Raptors point guard, Kyle Lowry, 31, who was friends with Butler since his teens, shared a touching story on Instagram. Lowry wrote, “I remember I called you when you got drafted on draft night and I was at a camp and I wanted to show off because I knew you and you answered the phone for a 16year old who was one of your biggest fans.. this is truly a sad day for me !! RIP Sual bop my oldhead!!”

John Wall, 27, Butler’s former teammate during his stint with the Wizards shared a throwback photo of him and Butler in the locker room together with a heartfelt message of his own. “I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother,” Wall reminisced. “I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace.”

I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother. I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/O4RgQ47PwA — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 31, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed! — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

We join the NBA family in mourning the tragic loss of Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. He played 2 seasons with the Hornets when they were in OKC and a portion of the 2013 season with our Tulsa 66ers. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him. Rest In Peace Sual Bop. pic.twitter.com/VZCO9meoHp — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

