Harry Styles Gets B-Day Love From Liam Payne & Niall Horan & Directioners Are Freaking 

It’s Harry Style’s birthday and his One Direction bandmates were NOT going to let the day go by without giving him a shoutout on Twitter!

Just because One Direction is no longer together, doesn’t mean the guys can’t show each other some love! Liam Payne, 24, and Niall Horan, 24, proved this was true when they took to Twitter to wish their boy, Harry Styles a happy 24th birthday on Feb. 1. “@Harry_Styles happy birthday Harold. Have a great day pal,” Niall tweeted shortly after midnight. Liam followed quickly behind with, “@Harry_Styles happy birthday H! Enjoy your day!” Of course fans freaked out over the adorable messages, but let’s not get our hopes up for a reunion quite yet. The only question we have now is, will they celebrate together?!

Since their big split in 2016, the pop stars have all embarked on successful solo careers. After signing a deal with Capitol Records, Niall released a series of songs including hit single “Slow Hands,” which charted in the top 20s in both the UK and US. Liam has also had success outside of One Direction, and has worked on collaborate projects with Juicy J, DJ Mustard, and Miguel. He also has become an avid supporter of UNICEF and philanthropy in general. Liam cohosted a charity ball with former member, Louis Tomlinson, in honor of Believe in Magic, which is an organization that supports terminally ill children. Zayn Malik, who is currently dating bombshell model, Gigi Hadid, has not only been busy in the recording studio, but has also dabbled in fashion. He’s been featured in Vogue, and ad campaigns for Giuseppe Zanotti. He also has a new collaboration project with Versace.

As for the birthday boy, its been quite a wonderful few years! Harry released his first solo album in May of 2017, and starred in the movie Dunkirk, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Like Zayn, he’s also become sort of a fashion icon as he’s been spotted in top designer names like: Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, and Edward Sexton. We can only imagine what other big things he will accomplish this year, and we hope 24 brings him a ton of success.

@Harry_Styles happy birthday Harold . Have a great day pal — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 1, 2018

@Harry_Styles happy birthday H! Enjoy your day 🎈 x — Liam (@LiamPayne) February 1, 2018

