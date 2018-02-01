‘Modern Family’s Julie Bowen & Husband Scott Phillips Split After 13 Years Of Marriage

Say it ain’t so! ‘Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips have decided to part ways.

So sad. Modern Family stunner Julie Bowen, 47, and her husband of 13 years Scott Phillips, 44, have separated, according to People. They were married in Sept. of 2004. The onetime-couple have 3 children together; Oliver, 10, and their twin sons John and Gustav, 8. Head here for loads more images from the hit show.

The gorgeous actress, who describes herself as a “fair-to-middling wife,” on Twitter shared this seemingly lighthearted anecdote about marriage at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Gala Vanguard awards in 2016: “We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?'” she told Us Weekly. “We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else!”

“It isn’t easy getting four males to sit down at a table,” she continued. “They just drool and eat. They’re like, ‘I’m just going to walk back and forth, drop crap on the floor while I’m eating.’ I’m like, ‘Sit!’ Gussy, he eats everything and he’s hungry after. He’s always eating so much!” Awww.

Although sad, it’s possible this separation is a long time coming. Scott and Julie have been “living separate lives for a while now,” a source with In Touch shared in Dec. of 2017. They have “tried to keep it together for their three sons,” the insider said, and added that this relationship is “hanging by a thread.” Sadly, it now seems that thread has finally broke.

