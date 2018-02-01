For the first time ever, we can thank Donald Trump for something. Because of him, Melania Trump’s Aflac commercial has resurfaced, and it’s amazing!

Before her days as First Lady of The United States, Melania Trump, 47, was an aspiring actress/model. Her big break came in 2005, when she starred in a commercial for Aflac. The black-and-white ad, which has now resurfaced, features Melania as a woman whose voice is transplanted into the clumsy Aflac duck, thanks to a pair of mad scientists. The scientists wanted to give the duck a new sexy persona in hopes of appealing to more customers. At the time, Melania had just married Donald Trump, 71, and seemed very hopeful about her acting career. “I am very excited to make my acting debut in the latest Aflac commercial. Donald is known for saying, ‘You’re fired,’ and maybe I will be known for saying ‘Aflac,'” Melania said at the time, according to AdWeek.

If you’re wondering why this commercial is now trending, POTUS himself is to blame. Donald boasted about his wife’s ad in a meeting with Aflac on Jan. 31, which was held in the Oval Office. During the visit with Aflac employee Michael Porter, a resource manager who works with the general counsel’s office gave Donald Aflac-inspired socks. To thank them for the gift, the president responded with, “Your chairman I know very well and he’s done a fantastic job. He actually a long time ago hired my wife to do a big commercial, an Aflac commercial, and I think it was a successful commercial, too. So say hello to him.”

The Aflac meeting was just one day after Trump’s first State of the Union address. His speech was centered around the theme “a safe, strong and proud America.” The SOTU proved to be an eventful night as politicians wore all black in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, but Melania opted for a crisp white, satin suit. Her outfit choice had a lot of people feeling some type of way especially since Donald has been under fire for his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania Trump’s Aflac commercial? Let us know your thoughts below!