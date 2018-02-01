Mario Kart Will Soon Be Available On Your Smartphone: When It’s Launching & More To Know

Rev your engines and pray no one gets a blue shell: ‘Mario Kart’ is coming to smartphones! Find out when Nintendo is giving the green light to this mobile game and more!

Since 1992, Mario Kart has been a Nintendo staple. From its first release on the Super NES to the latest incarnation, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, on the Switch, gamers have been throwing turtle shells and cursing Rainbow Road for decades. Now, they’ll be able to take their love for the game on the road, as Nintendo announced Mario Kart is coming to smartphones! Mario Kart Tour is set to be released in the next financial year. That means the game could go live anywhere between April 2018 and March 2019, according to The Verge.

While waiting more than a year for Mario Kart Tour to start its engines seems extreme, but Nintendo probably wants to get it right. Remember the frustrations that some had over Pokémon GO’s glitches and delays? (Actually, does anyone remember Pokémon GO?) It seems like Nintendo doesn’t want to take a wrong turn in production and rush an unfinished product to the finish line. When Nintendo announced Super Mario Run at Apple’s iPhone 7 event in September 2016, they released it three months later in December, according to PC World, with an Android version hitting the Google Play store after that. It’s quite possible that a similar arrangement will happen again, with iPhone users getting a head start on their Android opponents.

There aren’t that many details available at the moment. Though Super Mario Run smashed download records, its “freemium” format – a handful of levels are free to pay but players have to fork $10 for the full game – was “less of a moneymaker for Nintendo than might have been expected.” Though, Nintendo has said it prefers a “pay-once-and-play” format rather than releasing a game with in-app purchases.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Mario Kart Tour will be Nintendo’s fifth mobile phone game. In addition to Super Mario Run, the company released Miitomo, a social networking game (which will be shutting down in May 2018, according to C-Net.) Nintendo will also release Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing games to mobile devices. Nintendo said their smartphone-related revenue was up $265 million in its nine-months earning report on Jan. 30. Expect that number to get higher when the green flag is waved on Mario Kart Tour.

