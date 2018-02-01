Two Students Shot, Allegedly By Their Classmate, At Los Angeles Middle School

Two students, a boy and girl, were shot at Sal Castro Middle School in CA, according to police. The suspected shooter, allegedly their classmate, was taken into custody.

Police responded to a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California at 8:55am PT on February 1. A 15-year-old female student, at this point still unidentified, allegedly shot two of their classmates inside a classroom on campus. One gunshot victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the head and was originally reported in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, but has now been moved to serious, but stable condition. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot in the wrist and is in fair condition. Three other individuals, including a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor, non-gunshot related injuries, such as scrapes.

School police Sgt. Edward Bernal told KTLA that the “situation is under control,” and that the suspect has been taken into custody. The school is still on lockdown as police continue to search the campus following the shooting. Aerial footage from KTLA helicopters shows two officers escorting a handcuffed young female off the campus, but it’s unclear if she’s the suspect in the incident. Other students could be seen coming out of classrooms with their hands behind their backs, and being patted down by police before being released.

The incident in Los Angeles comes just a week after two teenagers were killed and 14 more injured after a gunman, suspected to be a 15-year-old classmate, opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.