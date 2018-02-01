Logan Paul Savagely Slammed By Cardi B Fans After Leaving Comment on Her Instagram: See Message

Cardi B fans are coming hard for Logan Paul after he slid into one of her IG posts and complained about haters.

Oh Logan Paul, never underestimate your haters. The controversial YouTube vlogger has been in social media exile ever since he posted video of a lifeless hanging body in Japan’s “suicide forest” then seemed to make light of the horrific discovery. The 22-year-old hasn’t posted anything to his YT account since putting up an apology video and a message about suicide prevention. But he is still creeping around Instagram and slid into a pic that Cardi B, 25, posted. It showed her on Grammy night with the caption, “They trinna crucify me like they did Christ.” She didn’t elaborate on what that meant, but Logan wrote in the comments, “Lawlz u tellin me.”

No no no you don’t Logan said Cardi B’s fans! He seemed to be playing the victim with the comment, making it appear like he feels people are trying to crucify him over the awful video he posted. Cardi B’s IG account wasn’t the forum to be feeling sorry for himself and her fans put him in his place as soon as he posted the comment.

Soon the comments drifted away from praising how gorgeous Cardi looked in the pic to putting Logan in his place. “Logan you’re so dumb get TF out no one cares about you anymore,” one user wrote while another wrote, “oh f**k off trying to be a victim.” One person wrote back at him “you laughed at a dead guy” and another told him, “She got more clout then you. Take the quick L.” You can see all of the Logan hating in the comments in Cardi’s IG here.

Logan went on Good Morning America earlier on Feb. 1 for his first interview since the suicide victim video controversy at the beginning of January. “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision,” Logan explained. He went on to add “This has been, to be honest with you, the hardest time of my life. I haven’t been hated by the whole world…and it’s definitely something to overcome. I will think twice in the future about what I post — probably three times. This was a horrible lapse of judgment. I can, will and am going to learn from it and be a better person.” Well, he might want to think twice about feeling sorry for himself in the comments of a Cardi B Instagram post because he nothing but more hate there.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Logan is truly sorry for what he did? Or just sorry that so many people turned on him?