One month after he was slammed for posting video of a dead body on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul gave his first official interview about the situation on Good Morning America Feb. 2. The YouTube star told Michael Strahan that his intention for the video was to simply bring awareness to the tragic issue of suicide. Of course, instead, he wound up stirring up major controversy, and received intense backlash for weeks. “I believe it happened for a reason,” he admitted in the GMA interview. “So I could take this experience, learn from it and spread the message the right way about suicide prevention.” Watch the full interview below.

He insisted that this one unfortunate incident doesn’t mean he’s a bad person. “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision,” Logan explained. In the end, this was a learning experience for the popular YouTube star, who said he will now be “much more aware” of his actions and the impact they may have on his viewers. “One of the things I’m learning, which actually pertains to me, as well, is crisis passes,” he went on. “For anyone suffering, I think it’s important to know that. You are not alone. Why I say it’s important for me is because this has been, to be honest with you, the hardest time of my life. I haven’t been hated by the whole world…and it’s definitely something to overcome. I will think twice in the future about what I post — probably three times. This was a horrible lapse of judgment. I can, will and am going to learn from it and be a better person.”

In December, Logan and his friends visited Aokigahara in Japan, which is commonly known as “suicide forest” because of how many people, sadly, go there to take their own lives. While in the park, the group came across a dead body, and Logan decided to post the graphic footage in his Vlog about the trip. After facing intense criticism for the video, Logan issued an apology, removed the video from his page, and even briefly suspended his YouTube channel, but the damage had already been done and he is continuing to work on rebuilding his image in the aftermath.

FULL INTERVIEW: YouTube star @LoganPaul speaks out, one-on-one with @MichaelStrahan. "I am a good guy who made a bad decision…I will think twice in the future about what I post." pic.twitter.com/5ju8WPA4HV — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 1, 2018

