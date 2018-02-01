Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was A Huge Surprise: Why She Regrets Having Sex With Travis Scott

As Kylie Jenner’s due date approaches, she’s getting more & more nervous — especially because she’s convinced she & Travis Scott aren’t meant to be, HL learned exclusively!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is due to give birth later this month, and there’s no question she’s feeling overwhelmed. Not only is she embarking on a completely new journey at a young age, but baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, is apparently pretty MIA at this point. As a result, the makeup mogul is seriously starting to regret even getting together with Travis in the first place! It’s pretty clear to her now that having a child with him was not a smart move, and sadly, now she feels stuck. Click here to see pics of Kyle Jenner hiding her baby bump.

“ Kylie is beginning to wonder if becoming pregnant with Travis’s baby is the biggest mistake of her life,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is hoping for the best — that Travis will step up and be a great father — but she has her doubts. As she continues to feel all alone with Travis’s baby still in her belly, she fears she has made the wrong choice by allowing herself to get into this mess with a guy she barely knew.” Not only that, but Kylie’s freaking out because she still feels completely unprepared to care for a tiny human being. After all, getting pregnant at just 20 years old was NOT in her plan.

“Kylie’s pregnancy was not planned at all and was as much of a surprise to her as it was to Travis,” our insider explained. “She immediately knew she would keep the baby and is really excited about becoming a mother, but she really thought it would bring her and her new boyfriend at the time, Travis, closer together.” So far however, that’s only been wishful thinking. In fact, Travis and Kylie have never been more at odds. From fighting about parenting styles to what they’ll name their child, Kylie’s beginning to realize she and Travis are not a good match.

“Now that the baby is about to arrive and Travis is nowhere in sight, she is realizing how wrong she was,” our source added. “As she stays home daily to rest, Kylie is learning quickly how much she is sacrificing to have this baby while Travis is carrying on with his life with zero consequences. Kylie is feeling lots of emotions and she can’t help but wish it was Tyga [her ex] that had gotten her pregnant. She hopes that she did not make a huge error in judgement by having a baby with Travis.”

Kylie and Travis are reportedly expecting a baby girl, and the reality star is supposed to be giving birth within the next three weeks. We wish both her and Travis all the best!

