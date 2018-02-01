Kris Jenner Furious At Travis Scott & Kanye West: They’ve ‘Abandoned’ Kim & Kylie

Uh-oh. Word has it Kris Jenner is pretty irate with Kanye West and Travis Scott for not supporting her daughters during such an important time!

If you are someone like Kris Jenner, 62, early 2018 is a pretty stressful time! Her daughter Kim Kardashian, 37, just had a child via surrogate and at least one more daughter (allegedly 2) has a baby on the way! However, according to our sources, the momager is pretty upset with Travis Scott, 25, and Kanye West, 40, for not supporting her daughters Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kim as they reportedly face parenthood! “Kris is furious that both Travis and Kanye have seemingly disappeared lately,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris is fiercely protective of her daughters and at the same time, she has a reality show to produce too.” Head here for more Kylie and Travis pics.

The source went on to add that the famous matriarch doesn’t get why the rappers aren’t there for Kylie and Kim right now. “Kris needs the men to be present to shoot scenes with the sisters but more importantly, Kris wants the guys to behave like adults and take care of her daughters. However, the guys are simply not around. With Kim and Kanye‘s newborn baby at home Kris can’t understand why Kanye is spending so much time on the road. Kris wants him home, with Kim, helping out with the family right now.”

We’re also learning that she hasn’t kept her frustration to herself! “ Kris is also angry that Travis has been completely out of the picture as Kylie is about to pop any day now. Kris has been screaming at both Travis and Kanye to get home to take care of the girls now. Kris feels like both guys have practically abandoned Kylie & Kim and she is not OK with their absence.” Good for her! Here’s hoping they got the message!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Does Kris have a right to be angry or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!