Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Scare With Younes: Why She’s Teasing Scott About It
Kourtney Kardashian ‘thought she was pregnant’ with Younes Bendjima’s child, but it turned out to be a ‘false alarm.’ That didn’t stop her from taunting Scott Disick with it though!
Kourtney Kardashian, 38, won’t be joining her pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, with bringing another baby into the world, but the thought did cross her mind. “Kourtney thought she was pregnant for a minute this month and it completely freaked her out,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was afraid to tell Younes [Bendjima] because she did not know how he would react. He comes from a strict family who would insist he get married right away and Kourtney is not sure she is ready for that. Ultimately it was a false alarm and she told Younes after she figured out what was going on with her body. They were both a little sad and relieved at the same time.” Woah!
While we’re glad Kourt and her 24-year-old boyfriend don’t need to worry about an unwanted pregnancy, we can’t help but think about how wild it would be if another KarJenner announced they were expecting. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child Chicago on Jan. 15, thanks to their gestational carrier. Khloe’s first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, is due in March, and Kylie is expected to give birth to her and Travis Scott‘s baby this month. The next generation of Kardashians are well on the way!
