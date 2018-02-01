Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Scare With Younes: Why She’s Teasing Scott About It

Kourtney Kardashian ‘thought she was pregnant’ with Younes Bendjima’s child, but it turned out to be a ‘false alarm.’ That didn’t stop her from taunting Scott Disick with it though!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, won’t be joining her pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, with bringing another baby into the world, but the thought did cross her mind. “Kourtney thought she was pregnant for a minute this month and it completely freaked her out,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was afraid to tell Younes [Bendjima] because she did not know how he would react. He comes from a strict family who would insist he get married right away and Kourtney is not sure she is ready for that. Ultimately it was a false alarm and she told Younes after she figured out what was going on with her body. They were both a little sad and relieved at the same time.” Woah!

Kourtney took the pregnancy scare as an opportunity to mess with Kourtney would introduce a different father into Kourtney enjoyed torturing Scott with the news for a few days, letting him freak out about the news before letting him off the hook with the information that it was all a false alarm.” Way harsh, Kourt! But even though it turned out she wasn’t pregnant, Kourt couldn’t help but tease the father of her three children with the news. “took the pregnancy scare as an opportunity to mess with Scott [Disick] . She teased him about being possibly pregnant with Younes’ baby and he completely lost it,” our insider added. “Scott became furious when he heard the news and he did not want to believe it. Scott is dead set on having continuity with all of his children so it really bothered him thatwould introduce a different father into the chain of siblings enjoyed torturing Scott with the news for a few days, letting him freak out about the news before letting him off the hook with the information that it was all a false alarm.” Way harsh, Kourt!

While we’re glad Kourt and her 24-year-old boyfriend don’t need to worry about an unwanted pregnancy, we can’t help but think about how wild it would be if another KarJenner announced they were expecting. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child Chicago on Jan. 15, thanks to their gestational carrier. Khloe’s first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, is due in March, and Kylie is expected to give birth to her and Travis Scott‘s baby this month. The next generation of Kardashians are well on the way!

