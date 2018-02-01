On the same day rumors surfaced that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were headed for a breakup, she proved they’re going strong by supporting him at his hockey game. Aw!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together again! We haven’t seen these two together since they returned from their New Year’s trip to Cabo at the beginning of January, but they showed us that their relationship is alive and well on Jan. 31! The Biebs played in one of his regular hockey games in L.A. on the evening of the 31st, and Sel showed up to support him in the stands. The 25-year-old kept it casual for the outing, wearing light-wash jeans, white sneakers and a gray hoodie. Although they arrived to the rink separately, they were seen leaving together in his car and definitely showed no signs of trouble in paradise.

Earlier in the day, a report surfaced in Life and Style magazine that claimed Selena and Justin had been fighting “non-stop,” and alleged that it wouldn’t be long before they were full-on broken up. Considering they kept their relationship so low-key throughout January, it certainly didn’t seem far-fetched. After Jelena first got back together in October, they were basically inseparable for weeks. Just before Thanksgiving, they confirmed that the relationship was more than just platonic by kissing in front of the cameras one of Justin’s games. Although they spent the holidays apart, they reunited for their New Year’s trip to Mexico, and spent some time together upon returning home to L.A.

However, in January, Justin took a trip away with his mom, Patti Mallette, while Selena struggled with her relationship with her own mother, who was openly not happy about her daughter getting back together with Justin. It’s unclear if they two have made up and put their differences behind them…but Selena clearly isn’t letting Justin go either way!

