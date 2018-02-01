Joseline Hernandez Teases Video For Cardi B Diss Track & Twitter Is Coming For Her

Joseline Hernandez just dropped a video preview of her latest track titled, ‘Hate Me Now’ — A scathing diss aimed at Cardi B! And, it looks like it backfired, because the internet is not here for it!

A rap feud is brewing! — Former Love & Hip Hop star, Joseline Hernandez, 31, dropped a new preview of her Cardi B, 25, diss track, “Hate Me Now” to harsh reviews. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess is being dragged on the internet for her new song, and for taking a jab a Cardi. Joseline’s new track features scathing lyrics such as, “…drag a Bronx b–ch yea I said it… Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon a– b–ch, bloody, my a–! Who the f–k cosigned this hoe?” — Joseline’s “bloody” lyric was a reference to Cardi’s now famous line from her No. 1 hit, “Bodak Yellow” which says, “These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes”. Cardi has yet to respond to Joseline’s new track.

As you may know, Cardi and Joseline have a bit of history. They both began as strippers before landing jobs on Vh1’s hit franchise Love and Hip Hop. Joseline was a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta [2012-2017], while Cardi was a regular on Love & Hip Hop: New York [2015-2017]. Although they had the same dream in mind — making it big in the rap world — their career paths went opposite ways when Cardi landed a record deal in early 2017 with Atlantic Records, therefore leaving the show. After she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 BET Awards [May 2017], Cardi’s career skyrocketed. Cardi most recently received two nominations at the 2018 Grammys — Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Bodak Yellow”, which is now certified triple platinum.

Check out a preview of Joseline’s new video, and see what Twitter had to say about it…

Please go ask @MonaScottYoung for your job back @MsJoseline cause rapping is NOT for you Auntie 🙅🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/wYeIBvxUJE — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓶𝓪 (@charismalove_) January 31, 2018

Cardi B is everything Joseline Hernandez wanted to be…….. Cardi B has done so well in 18 months from Love and Hiphop to performing at the #GRAMMYs — #HD (@lowkey_HD) February 1, 2018

Cardi B is living the dream Stevie J tried to sell Joseline. — Modernist. (@OHMayaBehave) February 1, 2018

Joseline Just mad Cardi made it before her lol she not famous for her music yet just L&HH — dee✨ (@_damarissss) February 1, 2018

Dawg Cardi is having a good run and her Management 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Joseline just had to be a nice hoe and thinks would have been okay. Evil hoes never prosper. — * (@tattedykdub) February 1, 2018

Joseline crazy ass hell for that Cardi B diss. — Michelle. (@__MichelleeeD) February 1, 2018

