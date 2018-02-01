Jimmy Kimmel Crashes Car After Allegedly Making Wrong Turn In LA — Is He Ok?

Oh no. Jimmy Kimmel got in a car accident while out driving in LA on Thursday. Here’s how it went down.

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel got in a scary car accident in LA on Thursday, Feb. 1. He allegedly attempted to make a wrong turn on the Sunset Strip and did some damage to his BMW SUV, according to TMZ. Thankfully a video has surfaced of the accident blocking the road moments after the crash and Jimmy appears totally fine while making a call. Still, a terrifying situation.

In the clip, the car’s other owner stands by the 50-year-old comedian on the side of the road, also making phone calls. So, at least initially, it appears that all parties involved were are not injured in any way. The outlet also shared a photo of Jimmy’s beamer and let’s just say the bumper is resting on the ground. We’re just grateful everyone is safe and sound! The Sunset Strip isn’t just an iconic stretch, it’s also an extremely busy and dangerous thoroughfare. Head here to check out loads more photos of Jimmy.

This incident comes just days after the TV host made news for another reason. He had the now infamous porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, drop by his show where she revealed to him and the studio audience that she had no idea where the recent open letter on BuzzFeed came from in which she allegedly denied having an affair with now-President Donald Trump, 70, years ago. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids,” the statement reads. “I am denying this affair because it never happened.” Then Jimmy and Stormy compared Stormy’s signature with the one in the statement and they are not remotely similar!

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts and concerns for Jimmy in the comments section below.