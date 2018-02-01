Guess Girl JLo Responds To Kate Upton’s Marciano Sexual Harassment Claims: ‘I Don’t Condone’

Jennifer Lopez is responding to alleged sexual harassment accusations made against GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano. Find out what JLo’s rep had to say here!

With news of Kate Upton‘s accusation that GUESS designer Paul Marciano allegedly “sexually and emotionally” harassed women, many fans wondered what Jennifer Lopez, 48, who was named a GUESS girl in Nov. 2017 and recently attended a GUESS party, had to say about these startling allegations. Jennifer’s rep sent HollywoodLife.com the following statement: “My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

We reported earlier how Kate took to Twitter and Instagram to publicly accuse Marciano, writing, “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director # metoo” and that he “shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women.” Marciano has denied Kate’s allegations, and has said he neither touched her or was left alone with her. He told TMZ, “If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.” In addition, he also alleges she would show up to the set of GUESS photo shoot after late nights “looking terrible,” and that the company cut ties with her.

