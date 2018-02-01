Happy Birthday Harry Styles: See His Hottest Pics Of All Time

Former One Direction hottie Harry Styles just turned 24 today, Feb. 1, and we couldn’t be more excited. Plus, what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at all his hottest pics!

Happy birthday, Harry Styles! 2017 has been quite the year for the singer, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for him. Harry released his first solo album in May of 2017, and it had the whole world shook! We definitely had “Sign of the Times” on repeat for a while. Harry also starred in the movie Dunkirk, which has been nominated for an Academy Award! Can you believe that!? So not only do we have an extremely talented musician on our hands, we also have an incredible actor. Is there anything Harry can’t do!?

It’s no secret Harry Styles has a thing for crazy suits! It’s in his last name, so the pressure is on for him to be a style icon. He stepped out in London wearing a red and white plaid suit by Vivienne Westwood paired with some Gucci loafers — sounds crazy, right? Harry totally pulled off the looked and had us wanting to embrace our inner tablecloth! We were also obsessed with his bright pink Edward Sexton suit that he wore to his debut on the Today show. We totally think every man should own a pink outfit like Harry!

Harry also looked pretty Dapper at the New York Dunkirk premiere! Harry opted for a simpler suit this time, but we’re so here for it! He rocked a mostly black outfit with some red details on the pant cuffs. Super different, but totally sleek and sexy. At the world premiere in London, he stuck with a black suit again, but this time with a white shirt and some bright red loafers! A man that knows how to dress is EVERYTHING in our book!

