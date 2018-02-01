The stars of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ must have discovered the fountain of youth because they’ve barely aged over the last 13 years. See the cast Season 1 vs. now!

Grey’s Anatomy is now 14 seasons deep and we’re still just as obsessed with the show as we were when it premiered on March 27, 2005. Cast members have come and gone over the years, but those who still remain with the show make it seem as though not much has changed. Could Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and more of the stars have discovered the fountain of youth? Does it exist inside the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? If you ask us, this cast has barely aged over the last 13 years. Need proof? Click through our photo gallery above to see their dramatic transformations. And by dramatic, we mean the changes are almost nonexistent.

Ellen, who recently signed a $20 million deal to remain on the series for at least another two seasons, is now 48 years old, but if we didn’t know any better, we’d guess she’s still in her thirties. Ellen looks great, and so do the rest of her co-stars. Have you seen Justin Chambers lately? He’s just as sexy as he was when he started the series as the biggest jerk in the hospital. Fortunately, Justin’s character, Alex, is more grown up and lovable now, but his looks have remained the same. We’re so jealous of Camilla Luddington, who gets to kiss Justin’s face on a regular basis. Get it, girl!

It’s definitely quite shocking how the cast of Grey’s Anatomy has barely aged over the past 14 seasons. Other shows hardly last as long, yet their casts show differences in their appearances from the first episode to the last. So the fact that this long-running series is nearing it’s FIFTEENTH season, and the cast looks very similar to how they did in the beginning, just blows our minds. We need to know their secret!

