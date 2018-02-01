Gisele Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Stunning As Ever For ‘Vogue Italia’ Ahead Of Super Bowl

Gisele Bundchen went completely makeup-free for her intimate cover for ‘Vogue Italia.’ See her stunning pic here!

Gisele Bundchen, 37, was just part of a historic fashion moment! The Brazilian bombshell just became the very first model to go completely makeup-free on the cover of Vogue Italia, while looking absolutely gorgeous in the process. Wearing a very comfortable-looking sweatshirt and Bugs Bunny-themed slippers, Gisele used her cover photo to show the “real Gisele.” In the picture, Gisele can be seen leaning over her kitchen island. Along with her cover photo, Giselle also shared pictures of her at home with her husband Tom Brady, 40, and her two kids Ben and Vivian. You can see them riding horses, planting trees and spending time together — basically being the definition of family goals.

We reported earlier how Gisele planted a loving kiss on Tom’s cheek after the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to sharing a pic of her kiss, Gisele wrote, “What a game!!! Congratulations my love!” Time will tell if she’ll be celebrating another one of Tom’s Super Bowl wins after the big game on Sunday by giving him another kiss!

Back in 2017, Gisele admitted that Tom suffered a concussion in the previous season, which caused fans to speculate whether or not the concussion occurred during the actual Super Bowl. Hopefully, Tom’s upcoming championship match is a concussion-free game! “It’s not the most unaggressive sport,” she said. “He had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every [year] – I mean, we don’t talk about it. But he does have concussions.” Click here to see pics of the hottest wives and girlfriends of Super Bowl 51 players.

