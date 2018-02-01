Fiona The Hippo & April The Giraffe Predict Who Will Win The Super Bowl: The Eagles Or The Patriots?

Dying to know who is going to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 4?! Here’s some famous animals’ predictions! Take a peek!

The Super Bowl is nearly here and the predictions are already flowing in! Will it be the New England Patriots, the returning champs or the underdog Philadelphia Eagles? Well, if you’re looking for some help making a decision, a few well-known animals have made their choices! Fiona the Hippo, who rose to fame last year when she was born prematurely at just 29 pounds, has weighed in on the Super Bowl debate and she isn’t alone!

In a video released by the Cincinnati Zoo, the lovable mammal was presented with 2 boxes, each emblazoned with the opposing teams and each featuring a pile of lettuce on top. And although the now-700 pound hippo definitely investigated the Patriots’ box, ultimately she decided on the Eagles! Likewise, April, everyone’s favorite giraffe, was given the same tough decision! Head here for loads more images of the viral sensation!

April got to choose between lettuce above a Patriots banner and a Eagles banner and…she chose the Patriots! As fans know, she became an overnight sensation when the birth of her calf Tajiri was live streamed from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York in the spring of 2017. So, based on animals polled, we are tied on who is going to win on Sunday! But wait! Ozzy the Bear, who found fame for predicting correctly that the Baltimore Ravens would win in 2016 also picked Philadelphia! However, he was wrong last year… Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to win? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!