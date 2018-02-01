Charlie Puth may have just admitted he dated Selena Gomez, but he cursed out Justin Bieber way back in 2016. Watch the exact moment he said ‘f*ck you’ here!

After Charlie Puth‘s huge confession he recently made to Billboard in which he finally admitted he briefly dated Selena Gomez, 25, one particular moment in which he cursed out Justin Bieber, 23, during a concert in 2016 makes so much more sense now! The diss in question went down at Dallas’ Trees concert venue, and had Charlie yelling “F*ck you, Justin Bieber” during his performance of “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” which — surprise, surprise — features none other than Selena Gomez. At the time, this public diss seemed to hint that Charlie and Selena were definitely a thing at one point, and now it’s officially confirmed. Check out the video of Charlie slamming Justin in the middle of one of his concerts below!

Charlie opened up about the “dark point” in his life when he dated Selena, suggesting that she “wanted the attention of somebody else,” and judging by the fact that Charlie liberally dropped an F-bomb along with Justin’s name, he’s definitely referencing Bieber. Charlie admitted that he “might have done some shady things too,” but that he was not the only person “on her mind.” Hey, the heart wants what it wants — and Jelena seems meant to be, considering the fact they’re still going strong with no signs of stopping!

In fact, Justin and Selena put rumors they had split to rest by reuniting at a hockey game on Jan. 31. They even left together! Click here to see pics of celebs, including Justin and Selena, who reunited in 2017 after breaking up!

