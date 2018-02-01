Charlie Puth Finally Admits He Dated Selena Gomez & Hints Justin Bieber Is The Reason They Ended It

After years of denying romance rumors, Charlie Puth finally confirmed that a little something went on between himself and Selena Gomez in 2016.

Rumors of a relationship between Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez were rampant when they worked together on “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in 2016, but they both continuously denied that there was anything romantic going on — until now. While discussing the song with Billboard, Charlie finally came out and admitted that he briefly dated Selena. “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something going on behind the scenes,” he told the mag. “And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

Around the same time that this relationship was getting buzz, Selena was also rekindling a friendship with on/off love, Justin Bieber. It definitely seems like Charlie is insinuating in his Billboard interview that Selena’s inability to get the Biebs off her mind wound up taking a toll on his own relationship with the singer. At the time, Charlie made it clear he was having issues with Justin — while singing “We Don’t Talk Anymore” at a March 2016 concert, he threw major shade by saying “F*** you, Justin Bieber” amidst the lyrics. Whoa!

To Billboard, he added, “[The song] is about a particular moment in my life when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done shady things, too, and she might have asked me, ‘How long has this been going on?!'” Wait, so is he saying that Selena only dated him to make Justin jealous!?

Either way, it’s definitely pretty groundbreaking that Charlie finally admitted that he dated Selena — after all, in April 2016, he flat-out said in an interview, “I”m not dating Selena Gomez. There is nothing to say.” Now we know the truth!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Charlie’s confession?