9 Times Celebs Flashed Underboob In The Middle Of Winter: Kendall Jenner & More

It’s a bit nippy out, and not because it’s February! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & more have all braved the cold with the bottom half of their boobs out. See the pics!

When most of us think about winter fashion, we imagine scarves, parkas, sweaters — basically anything that will keep every inch of our bodies warm. But celebrities hardly ever play by the rules when it comes to style, which is why stars like Kendall Jenner, 22, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, have all been spotted out and about in the coldest months rocking crop tops. Thanks to these A-Listers also hopping on the braless bandwagon, they’ve been walking around in the freezing cold with their underboobs on display like it’s August.

Honestly, I commend these ladies for being brave enough to head outside in February with half their breasts uncovered. It takes courage! Confidence! An abnormally high internal body temperature! Sure, if they’re in Los Angeles or on vacation somewhere tropical, they won’t be dealing with subzero temps, but that’s not always the case. Winter in New York City is COLD, but that didn’t stop Kendall from showing off serious underboob while heading out for dinner on Jan. 26 with Bella and Hailey Baldwin. The supermodel sported a tiny white crop top, which she paired with a long black coat and dark jeans.

While Bella was more covered, she did go without a bra. But she’s also no stranger to rocking underboob in winter. In Jan. 2016, the model posted a photo on Instagram that showed off her underboobs in a scalloped white crop top. She looked as amazing as she always does, but I couldn’t help but get a bit cold just looking at her. Click through the gallery above to see which other stars have thrown their bras to the wind and flaunted their underboobs during the coldest time of year!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb’s take on rocking underboob in winter is your favorite? Would you ever try the daring trend?