Are you ready for a scare? Hulu has revealed a new trailer of its highly-anticipated horror series, ‘Castle Rock,’ ahead of the Super Bowl. Watch the latest trailer now!

Castle Rock is a bundle of mysteries, even after watching the show’s Super Bowl trailer. The new Hulu show, which will debut in summer 2018, released its Super Bowl trailer just days before the big game. In the trailer, Andre Holland’s character returns home to Castle Rock, Maine, after receiving a call from Shawshank. Remember, Shawshank is the state prison featured in the Oscar-nominated film. The show is keeping fans almost completely in the dark regarding the other characters. “I think something terrible is going to happen,” Melanie Lynskey’s character says to a terrified Sissy Spacek, who replies, “It’s happening.” The Castle Rock trailer is set to air during the second quarter, according to our sister site Deadline.

Sissy rose to fame playing Carrie in the hit 1976 horror film, based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel. In Castle Rock, she is playing Ruth Deaver, not Carrie. The show also stars It’s Bill Skarsgård, Terry O’Quinn, Scott Glenn, and Jane Levy. One of the biggest surprises is Rory Culkin, who is spotted in the trailer. Like Sissy, Bill is not playing Pennywise, the Stephen King character he is best known for. He’s playing an unnamed Shawshank prisoner. The mystery is killing us!

There are a ton of Stephen King references, so this trailer is a real treat for fans. The psychological-horror series, set in the King multiverse, will combine “the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.” J.J. Abrams serves as an executive producer on the show.